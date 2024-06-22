IMEI database shows C series will make first Japan debut through Redmi 14C 5G

A new discovery shows that Redmi is preparing a new smartphone for a debut. According to the IMEI database, this handheld is the Redmi 14C 5G, which will soon launch in India, China, global markets, and, for the first time, in Japan.

The upcoming model will be the successor of the Redmi 13C 5G, which was unveiled in December 2023. Unlike this model, however, the Redmi 14C 5G is believed to be coming to more markets.

That’s according to the IMEI (via Gizmochina) model numbers of the Redmi 14C 5G based on the markets where it will be launched: 2411DRN47G (global), 2411DRN47I (India), 2411DRN47C (China), and 2411DRN47R (Japan). Interestingly, the last model number shows that it will be the first time Redmi will bring its C series to Japan.

Sadly, aside from the model numbers and its 5G connectivity, no other details are known about the Redmi 14C 5G. Yet, it could adopt (or, hopefully, improve) some of the features already present in its predecessor. To recall, the Redmi 13C 5G offers: