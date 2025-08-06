Infinix GT 30 5G+ camera, battery, protection rating revealed

Infinix shared more details about its upcoming Infinix GT 30 5G+ model ahead of its launch this Friday.

The brand will soon unveil its latest offering in the market. The 5G+ model will join the GT 30 Pro variant, which we welcomed in May. As the date of its arrival approaches, the company revealed more information about the phone.

In its latest update, Infinix confirmed that the phone will feature a 5500mAh battery with bypass charging support. This feature should be ideal for prolonged use of the device, especially during game sessions. It works by allowing the handheld to draw power directly from the power source, helping it extend its battery life.

The company also shared that it is armed with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera, which will be joined by an 8MP ultrawide. On the front, on the other hand, is a 13MP unit for selfies. Ultimately, Infinix said that the phone would have an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection.

Currently, here’s everything we know about the Infinix GT 30 5G+:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

8GB LPDDR5X RAM + 8GB virtual RAM

256GB storage

6.8” 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED with 4500nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i, and in-display fingerprint sensor

64MP Sony IMX682 main camera + 8MP ultrawide

13MP selfie camera

Customizable Mecha Lights with 10+ scenarios, including Breathe, Meteor, and Rhythm

AI features, including AI Magic Voice Changer, ZoneTouch Master, AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, Folax AI Voice Assistant, and Circle To Search

Performance Modes and Esports Mode

Infinix UltraLink Bluetooth Call

Dual speakers

X-axis linear vibration motor

5500mAh battery

Bypass charging

IP64 rating

Android 15-based XOS 15

Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White

Source