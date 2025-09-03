Infinix GT 30 to launch globally on September 11 with new Shadow Ash color

After its launch in India, the Infinix GT 30 is reportedly coming to the global markets next week.

The phone was unveiled in India in August. According to a new claim, the brand is preparing to offer the same model to the international market soon.

As per the leak, the variant that will be offered globally offers the same set of specs as its Indian counterpart. However, unlike in India, the global variant is reportedly getting an additional color called “Shadow Ash.” A live unit of the said variant also surfaced today.

To recall, the Infinix GT 30 has the following specs in India:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 2.2 storage

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB

6.78” 1224p 144Hz AMOLED with 4500nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner

64MP Sony IMX682 main camera + 8MP ultrawide

13MP selfie camera

5500mAh battery

45W charging

IP64 rating

Android 15-based XOS 15

Cyber Blue, Pulse Green, and Blade White

