Infinix Hot 50 4G reportedly in the making

After the release of the Hot 50 5G, Infinix is expected to introduce the 4G variant of the model soon.

The Infinix Hot 50 4G is reportedly being prepared by the brand now, with its alleged render shared by folks from PassionateGeekz. According to the images, the phone will have the same appearance as its 5G counterpart, which has a center punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a vertical camera island. The Infinix Hot 50 4G, nonetheless, is said to feature a flat display. It will also feature a MediaTek Helio G100 chip, a 6.78″ 120Hz IPS display, a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main unit, and Android 14 OS.

Other details of the Infinix Hot 50 4G remain unknown, but it will likely adopt several specifications of its 5G counterpart, which offers: