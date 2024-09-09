Infinix Hot 50 hits the shelves in India today

There’s a new affordable smartphone option for consumers in India starting today: the Infinix Hot 50. The device has finally hit the stores and comes with a starting price of ₹9,999 or around $120.

The Infinix Hot 50 made its debut a few days ago, with the brand revealing a thin profile for the device. It also impresses with its specifications, thanks to its Dimensity 6300 chip, 120Hz LCD, 50MP main camera, and 5000mAh battery.

Despite this, the Infinix Hot 50 has become one of the cheapest smartphones in the country. It comes in two configurations, which start at 4GB/64GB for ₹9,999. The phone is now available via Flipkart and comes in Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, Sleek Black, and Vibrant Blue colors.

Here are more details about the Infinix Hot 50: