Infinix teases slim Hot 50 5G ahead of Sept. 5 launch

Infinix will soon unveil a new phone in the market: the Infinix Hot 50 5G. Ahead of the launch, the brand shared several details of the phone on its page, revealing an incredibly thin body and some interesting features.

Infinix announced that the Hot 50 5G will arrive on September 5. As the day approaches, the company is gearing up for the official announcement and gradually removing the veil from the phone.

This week, the company shared the image of the Infinix Hot 50 5G, revealing a curved display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The phone also boasts a flat back panel with a vertical pill-shaped camera island housing the lenses. This is complemented by thin and flat side frames, with Infinix claiming that the Hot 50 is the “slimmest and most reliable 5G smartphone” due to its 7.8mm body.

Aside from its design, the page also confirms the phone’s Wet Touch technology support, IP54, and two color options.

The company will unveil more information about the Infinix Hot 50 5G on September 3, but leaks claim that some of the key details to expect include its Dimensity 6300 and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

