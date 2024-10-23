Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G goes official with Helio G100 SoC, 8GB RAM, 120Hz AMOLED, 5000mAh battery

Infinix has a new entry on its smartphone portfolio this week: the Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G.

The phone joins the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G model that the brand earlier launched. As models in the same series, the two share huge similarities, from their camera island designs to their Helio G100 chip.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G comes in Sleek Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Grey. Its configurations, on the other hand, are available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The prices of the configurations remain unknown.

Here are more details about the Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G: