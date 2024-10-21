Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ now official with Helio G100, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, 6.8mm thin profile

There’s another thin smartphone model in the market, and it comes from Infinix again. Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ measures 6.8mm thin but offers a decent set of specifications, including a Helio G100 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.

The brand describes the Honor 50 Pro+ as the “world’s slimmest 3D-curved SlimEdge design.” Its official teaser is now posted online to show the phone from all sides, including its smooth curved 120Hz AMOLED with Always-On and in-screen fingerprint scanning support. However, the complete specifications, such as its colors and pricing, remain unknown. Yet, other details reportedly coming to the phone include the Android 14-based XOS 14.5, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 6.78″ FHD+ display.

It has the same design as the vanilla Hot 50 model, which has a vertical pill-shaped camera island with three punch holes. Here are the other details shared on the clip:

Helio G100 chip

8GB RAM

Expandable RAM to 16GB

256GB internal storage

Expandable storage via a microSD card

120Hz AMOLED with a layer of Gorilla Glass, Always-On, and in-screen fingerprint scanning support

5000mAh battery

33W charging

IP54 rating

TitanWing Architecture for “unbeatable durability”

Silver, Purple, and Black colors

