Infinix Hot 50 4G launch with Helio G100 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

The Infinix Hot 50 4G is now available globally, giving fans another affordable smartphone option in the market.

The new model joins the Infinix Hot 50 5G, which made its debut earlier in September. As expected, the two share similar designs, including a flat design for the side frames, back panel, and display. The Infinix Hot 50 4G also comes with the same vertical rectangular camera island in the back, which sports three cutouts.

The new 4G phone is armed with a Helio G100, complemented by 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The battery is decent at 5000mAh, and it supports 18W charging.

The phone is now available globally in Sleek Black, Sage Green, and Titanium Gray colors.

Here are more details about the Infinix Hot 50 4G:

Helio G100

6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB or 256GB storage options (expandable up to 2TB via microSD)

6.78” FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD

Rear Camera: 50MP

Selfie Camera: 8MP

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Sleek Black, Sage Green, and Titanium Gray colors

$165 price tag

