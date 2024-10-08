6.8mm-thin Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus’ specs leak

Infinix will soon release another smartphone, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus, which will be only 6.8mm thick.

The brand first released the 4G and 5G versions of the vanilla Infinix Hot 50 model last month, followed by the Infinix Hot 50i this week. Yet, it seems the company is not yet done expanding the series, as another model was recently discovered through a leak.

According to the leak, there will also be an Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus model in the lineup. Interestingly, despite its monicker and Pro+ branding, the leak says that it will only be an LTE phone powered by a Helio G100 chip. On a positive note, it will be an impressively thin phone, boasting a 6.8mm profile, making it one of the thinnest phones on the market.

Aside from those, the leaked material of the phone for the Philippine market also shows that it will offer 8GB RAM (expandable up to 16GB), 128GB and 256GB storage options, and 3D-curved 120Hz AMOLED with in-screen fingerprint scanning support. Its camera island on the back, on the other hand, will have the same design as the vanilla Hot 50 model. Other details reportedly coming to the phone include the Android 14-based XOS 14.5, a 5000mAh battery, 33W charging, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 6.78” FHD+ display.

According to the report, the model will also be offered in India.

Stay tuned for more updates!

