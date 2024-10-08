Infinix Hot 50i 4G launches with Helio G81, 120Hz LCD, 5000mAh battery, $110 starting price

Infinix has announced another member of the Hot 50 series: the Infinix Hot 50i.

The phone joins the other models in the lineup that the company earlier launched, including the 4G and 5G versions of the vanilla Infinix Hot 50 model.

The Infinix Hot 50i serves as a more affordable option in the series. To recall, the 4GB/64GB configuration of the Infinix Hot 50 5G is priced at ₹9,999 or around $120. Meanwhile, the 4GB/128GB option of the Infinix Hot 50i sells for around $110.

The new model is powered by a Helio G81 chip, which is complemented by 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It is also powered by a decent 5000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Its display is a 6.7” HD+ LCD with 1600 x 720px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its upper middle has a punch-hole cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. Its back, on the other hand, has a dual-camera system with a 48MP main unit.

Here are more details about the Infinix Hot 50i: