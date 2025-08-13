Infinix Hot 60i 5G confirmed for August 16 launch in India

Infinix shared that the Infinix Hot 60i 5G would be officially announced in India on August 16.

The model’s microsite page on Flipkart was created days ago. Now, in addition to new details about the phone, the brand has revealed that it will be unveiled on Saturday.

It will join the Infinix Hot 60i 4G, which arrived with a Helio G81 Ultimate and a 5160mAh battery. However, it will feature an improved design alongside a better set of specs.

According to its Flipkart page, here are some of the details fans can expect: