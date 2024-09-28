Infinix Zero Flip arrives with Phantom V Flip2-like design

The Infinix Zero Flip is finally here, and it is undeniable that it somehow looks like the Tecno Phantom V Flip2.

The Zero Flip is Infinix’s first foldable phone. However, as a brand also under Transsion Holdings, it seems Infinix has decided to borrow the design of the recently launched Phantom V Flip2 for its first flip phone. That’s because the Zero Flip also features the same 6.9″ foldable FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED with 1400 nits peak brightness. This is complemented by a 3.64″ external 120Hz AMOLED with 1056 x 1066px resolution.

Inside, the Infinix Zero Flip also borrows some similar details from its Tecno counterpart, including the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip, 4720mAh battery, and 70W charging.

The Infinix Zero Flip comes in Rock Black and Blossom Glow color options. It is currently only available in Nigeria for ₦1,065,000, but it should soon hit other markets.

Here are more details about the Infinix Zero Flip: