Tecno unveils new Phantom V Flip2, V Fold2 foldables

Thanks to Tecno, the market for foldable fans now has more options. Recently, the brand introduced its new creations: the Phantom V Flip2 and Phantom V Fold2.

The new 5G smartphones join the growing portfolio of the company as its latest flip and fold models. The Phantom V Flip2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip, while its Fold sibling comes with the Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Both phones boast thin foldable profiles, with the Fold2 sporting a 6.1mm thinner unfolded body compared to its predecessor. It is also lighter at 249g. The Flip model, nonetheless, remains to be at the same thickness and weight levels as its predecessor.

The Phantom V Flip2 and Phantom V Fold2 also boast some AI Suite features and capabilities, including AI Translation, AI Writing, AI Summary, Google Gemini-powered Ella AI assistant, and more. These things, nonetheless, are not the only highlights of the two, which also offer the following details:

Phantom V Fold2

Dimensity 9000+

12GB RAM (+12GB extended RAM)

512GB storage

7.85″ main 2K+ AMOLED

6.42″ external FHD+ AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP portrait + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP + 32MP

5750mAh battery

70W wired + 15W wireless charging

Android 14

WiFi 6E support

Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors

Phantom V Flip2