Tecno announces Spark 30C with Helio G81, up to 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

There’s another option consumers can consider for their next affordable smartphone upgrade: the Tecno Spark 30C.

The brand announced the new device this week, revealing a unit with a huge circular camera island in the back surrounded by a metal ring. The module houses the camera lenses, including a 50MP main camera. In front, on the other hand, the Tecno Spark 30C sports an 8MP selfie camera in the top center of a flat 6.67″ 120Hz LCD with a 720x1600px resolution.

Inside, the Tecno Spark 30C is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G81 chip, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The brand claims that the battery can retain 80% of its original capacity after 1,000 charging cycles.

The device offers an IP54 rating and comes in Orbit Black, Orbit White, and Magic Skin 3.0 color options. There are three configurations (4/128GB, 6/128GB, 4/256GB, and 8/256GB) that consumers can choose from, but their prices remain unknown.

Stay tuned for more updates!