Tecno shares Phantom Ultimate 2 concept to reveal 11mm dual-hinge trifold model

Techno wants to join the trifold craze and has revealed its very own Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 concept.

Huawei is in the spotlight these days, thanks to its anticipated trifold’s debut next month. Xiaomi is also rumored to be developing its own trifold smartphone, and more brands are expected to follow. While we have already seen the Huawei trifold through leaks, both Huawei and Xiaomi are still trying to conceal the actual designs of their creations. Tecno begs to differ.

This week, the company unveiled the concept of its Phantom Ultimate 2 device, which has a huge main display divided into three sections. The material shown by Tecno reveals a screen with incredibly thin bezels. The phone itself also seems to be extremely thin both in its folded and unfolded state.

According to the company, the Phantom Ultimate 2 only measures 11mm in thickness and boasts the thinnest 0.25mm smartphone battery cover. Nonetheless, its 6.48″ display can turn the smartphone into an ideal tablet replacement by unfolding and revealing a huge 10″ (diagonal) space. The smartphone offers users an LTPO OLED screen with a 1,620 x 2,880px resolution and employs a dual-hinge mechanism to allow up to 300,000 folds and minimize creasing. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, it also has a triple 50MP camera system in the back.

As expected, the Phantom Ultimate 2 allows various position setups. It can function as a conventional smartphone, a tablet, and even as an alternative laptop when it is folded in a tent position.

While the news about the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 is enticing, it is important to note that Tecno still hasn’t confirmed any plans for its release. With this, time will tell if the Tecno device will really join the trifold melee in the future.

