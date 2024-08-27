Huawei trifold smartphone uses ‘Ultra Thin Glass’ tech to achieve thin, durable design

According to a leaker, the anticipated Huawei trifold smartphone will feature UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) technology in its display.

We have already seen the Huawei trifold device through various leaks online. The most recent one revealed the phone with an incredibly thin profile. Despite appearing in a folded state, the phone seemed impressively thin for a trifold smartphone, which surprised fans and the tech community. A leak from tipster account @FixedFocus could explain this.

According to the tipster, the Huawei trifold uses UTG technology to achieve this thin-folded state. The component allows the phone to have a thin layer of glass, which remains bendable despite being durable and resistant to scratches. The tipster suggested that the tech is local and that the material is now under large-scale production.

The news follows the leak involving the Huawei trifold, which was spotted in the wild both unfolded and folded. The images reveal the phone’s circular camera island and wide main display, which is expected to measure 10 inches. Richard Yu, the Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said that the company would unveil the highly anticipated first trifold smartphone in September.