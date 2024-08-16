Leak shows exec using Huawei trifold smartphone in thin folded form

Thanks to another leaked photo of Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu), we now have the image of the Huawei trifold smartphone in folded form. Interestingly, despite the earlier claims that the phone would be thick, the unit the executive has in the image shows a thin body for a trifold phone.

Recently, Huawei’s former CEO was spotted using the trifold smartphone while on a plane. In the leak, Yu was shown exploring the unfolded device, revealing its decently thin bezels and a punch-hole selfie cutout placed on the left side of the main display. Now, Yu was spotted again holding the device while using it in a folded state. The image also confirms the three divisions of the screen, but unlike earlier claims that the phone will be thick, the unit appears incredibly thin for a phone folded in three parts.

Another highlight of the leak is the phone’s camera bump, which undeniably adds to its thickness. The camera island is huge and doesn’t appear to be perfectly rounded. In fact, its shape seems similar to that of the Honor Magic V3. On the other hand, a separate leaked schematic shows that the trifold’s selfie will be in a pill-shaped form, suggesting it would be a dual-camera system.

According to the latest reports, the Huawei trifold smartphone will be expensive, with a leaker claiming that it could reach up to $4000. Nonetheless, as underscored by the famous leaker Digital Chat Station, the price could lower in the future, especially once the trifold industry matures. As per the same leaker, the company has already started scheduling its trifold smartphone production.