Huawei tri-fold phone makes first appearance in the wild in the hands of former CEO

Finally, after a series of leaks, the rumored Huawei tri-fold smartphone has been spotted in the flesh, thanks to the company’s former CEO, Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu).

The news follows Yu’s earlier comments confirming the device’s existence. The executive shared that the tri-fold phone took five years of research and development, but the company would soon launch it. In line with this, Yu confirmed that the handheld employs a double hinge design and can fold inward and outward.

However, despite confirming that a tri-fold device is now being prepared by the company, Huawei remains secretive about its actual design. This has finally changed with a recent leak showing Yu using the device while on a plane.

The leaked image doesn’t show the handheld in a closeup, but it is enough to confirm its identity due to Yu holding it and its form sporting a wide display divided into three parts. Aside from that, the picture shows the phone has decently thin bezels and a punch-hole selfie cutout placed on the left side of the main display.

The handheld reportedly passed the 28μm test recently, and according to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, it is now being prepared for production. According to an earlier report, the “very expensive” Huawei tri-fold could cost around CN¥20,000 and will initially be produced in small quantities. Nonetheless, its price is expected to drop over time as the tri-fold industry matures.