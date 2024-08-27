Xiaomi Mix trifold reportedly unveiling at Mobile World Congress 2025

While everyone is going crazy over the rumored Huawei trifold smartphone, a leaker has revealed that Xiaomi is also working on a device with the same form design. According to the tipster, the smartphone will join the brand’s Mix lineup and will make its first public appearance at the Mobile World Congress 2025 event.

Huawei is no longer mum about its trifold smartphone. Aside from the image leaks showing the phone in folded and unfolded states, a company executive also confirmed the phone’s arrival next month. According to earlier reports, the Huawei trifold smartphone will be the first trifolding device in the market.

However, it seems Huawei won’t enjoy that limelight for long. According to a recent leak, Xiaomi is already developing the same device, which is now reportedly approaching its final stages.

The Xiaomi foldable is believed to be announced under the Mix series and will reportedly be unveiled in February 20525 at the Mobile World Congress.

The long wait is not surprising for Xiaomi, given its recent foldable releases: the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Xiaomi Mix Flip. Given this, it will be logical for the company not to reveal another foldable right away while it is still trying to promote the first two Mix phones. Moreover, with Huawei getting all the attention with its anticipated trifold smartphone, it might be really the best move for Xiaomi to release the phone when the craze over its rival has already decreased.

