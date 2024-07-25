Leaker details iQOO 13 display, camera, battery, charging

More details about the upcoming iQOO 13 have been shared by well-known leaker Digital Chat Station.

Talks about the iQOO 13 have been circulating for months, and we already know a lot about the phone, thanks to various leaks online. Now, DCS is reiterating some of them, giving more clues about its features that fans will have to expect.

According to the leaker, the iQOO 13 will indeed have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and 2K screen. The leaker added that the latter will be flat and will come from BOE, noting that it will be “pretty good.” Interestingly, the account also seems to suggest that Vivo has updated the design and shape of the screen.

In addition to those, DCS revealed that the phone’s camera department will be relatively the same as its predecessor. According to the tipster, fans will still get a triple 50MP camera setup this year.

In the power department, the leaker claims that there will be a battery rated at least 6000mAh, suggesting that it could be bigger. If this is true, this means that the iQOO 13 will get a huge power improvement since the iQOO 12 only offers a 5000mAh battery. Sadly, unlike the iQOO 12 with 120W charging, DCS shared in an earlier post that the iQOO 13 will be limited to 100W charging capability. Additionally, the account underscored that wireless charging remains unavailable.

Ultimately, DCS shared that “everything else is available,” which might mean that the iQOO 13 would just adopt many of the features its predecessor is already offering.