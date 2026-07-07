iQOO 16, ‘all other products’ canceled in India; 1 budget Z-series model coming this year

The iQOO 16 will allegedly not be launched in India due to the global crisis plaguing the smartphone industry.

The news follows the brand’s seemingly crumbling position as an affordable option in India. From the iQOO 13’s launch price of ₹54,999, the brand introduced the iQOO 15 at a base price of ₹72,999. After a recent price hike, the phone now starts at ₹74,999.

According to a new tip, this price could rise further if the iQOO 16 is released in India. As such, the company has decided not to introduce the upcoming iQOO 16 in the said market.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims the phone could cost around ₹85,000, further corroding iQOO’s reputation as a budget brand. He also noted that the rising memory costs, which are also the culprit behind recent smartphone price hikes, are to blame.

To recall, the company also refused to release the iQOO Neo 11 in India, and instead opted for new colors for the iQOO Neo 10. Brar’s recent revelation might explain the phone’s absence and the cancellation of the iQOO 16 in India.

Brar also underscored that the other iQOO products expected in India have also been axed. This means, in addition to the numbered flagship series, fans might have to wait years for the Neo lineup to return. He also shared that there is only one Z series phone scheduled for an India debut this year, likely a member of the iQOO Z12 series.

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