iQOO axes background video listening feature in Neo 9 Pro to comply with Google YouTube policies

iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a new update that delivers some notable improvements and changes. One of them is the removal of the smart sidebar’s background video listening capability.

The new update is now available to iQOO Neo 9 Pro devices sporting the firmware version PD2338BF_EX_A_14.0.12.0.W30. It comes with a total of 238MB size and delivers some security and system improvements for the handheld.

The update’s changelog highlights several sections. It starts with the May 2024 Android security patch, which improves the device’s security. According to iQOO, the update also brings some system optimization, which targets the device’s performance, stability, and smoothness.

In addition, the update fixes the issue that prevents the device from connecting to WiFi networks. The brand, nonetheless, claims that it is just an “occasional” issue in the model.

Ultimately, the new FunTouch OS update removes the background video listening capability from the smart sidebar. The feature allows users to listen to videos while using other apps. Unfortunately, to comply with Google’s YouTube premium subscription policies, the feature was removed. The company announced the move in April, prior to the release of the new update.