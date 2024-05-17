iQOO Neo 9s is arriving next Monday, May 20

The debut of iQOO Neo 9s Pro finally has a date: May 20.

Vivo confirmed the date this week following a series of leaks involving the model. According to reports, the model will adopt many features and designs of the Neo9 and Neo9 Pro. However, some additions could still be introduced, especially since the brand has collaborated with the NBA.

Other details already revealed about the smartphone in the past few days include:

Dimensity 9300+ chip

6.78” AMOLED

50 MP main and 8 MP ultrawide rear units

Punch hole design for the selfie camera

5,160mAh battery

120W charging

We will update this article with more details soon.