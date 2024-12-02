iQOO Neo10 Series: Everything You Need To Know

The iQOO Neo10 series is now official, giving us the iQOO Neo10 and iQOO Neo10 Pro.
As promised by Vivo a few weeks ago, the lineup indeed offers flagship details. This starts with the chips used in both models, with the vanilla and Pro devices employing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9400 chips, respectively. Both phones employ the same design and come in the same Black Shadow, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White colors. They also have the same huge 6100mAh batteries with 120W wired, but the Pro variant still offers a better set of specifications.
Here are more details about the iQOO Neo10 and iQOO Neo10 Pro:
iQOO Neo 10
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Adreno 750
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥2399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2799), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2599), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3099), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3599) configurations
- 6.78” 144Hz AMOLED with 2800x1260px resolution
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- 6100mAh battery
- 120W charging
- Ultrasonic 3D fingerprint
- OriginOS 15
- Black Shadow, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White
iQOO Neo 10 Pro
- Dimensity 9400
- Immortalis-G925
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥3199), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3499), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3399), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3799), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4299) configurations
- 6.78” 144Hz AMOLED with 2800x1260px resolution
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS + 50MP wide camera
- 6100mAh battery
- 120W charging
- Ultrasonic 3D fingerprint
- OriginOS 15
- Black Shadow, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White