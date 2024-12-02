iQOO Neo10 Series: Everything You Need To Know

The iQOO Neo10 series is now official, giving us the iQOO Neo10 and iQOO Neo10 Pro.

As promised by Vivo a few weeks ago, the lineup indeed offers flagship details. This starts with the chips used in both models, with the vanilla and Pro devices employing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9400 chips, respectively. Both phones employ the same design and come in the same Black Shadow, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White colors. They also have the same huge 6100mAh batteries with 120W wired, but the Pro variant still offers a better set of specifications.

Here are more details about the iQOO Neo10 and iQOO Neo10 Pro:

iQOO Neo 10

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Adreno 750

12GB/256GB (CN¥2399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2799), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2599), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3099), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3599) configurations

6.78” 144Hz AMOLED with 2800x1260px resolution

Selfie Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

6100mAh battery

120W charging

Ultrasonic 3D fingerprint

OriginOS 15

Black Shadow, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White

iQOO Neo 10 Pro