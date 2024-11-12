Vivo teases iQOO Neo 10 series, promises ‘performance flagship’

Vivo confirmed online the upcoming arrival of the iQOO Neo 10 series. According to the brand, fans can expect a “performance flagship” line.

The last quarter of the year is expected to welcome a bunch of new smartphones. Earlier reports revealed that Huawei, Vivo, Nubia, Redmi, and iQOO are some of the names reportedly releasing their devices before 2024 ends. Vivo has affirmed this by releasing a teaser poster for the iQOO Neo 10 series.

While the material doesn’t share the specifics or even the design of the lineup, it highlights the flagship nature of the upcoming smartphones.

According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro models are rumored to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The two will also feature a 1.5K flat AMOLED, a metal middle frame, 100W fast charging support, and (possibly) a 6000mAh battery. They are also expected to boot with the Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

