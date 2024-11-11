Leaker: iQOO Neo 10, Vivo S20 series to launch at the end of month

The reputable leaker Digital Chat Station named more devices coming this last quarter. According to the tipster, the latest additions include the iQOO Neo 10 series and the Vivo S20.

Various smartphone models are expected to arrive in the last quarter of the year. While the brands remain about the specifics of their releases, tipsters have been sharing the possible debut timeline of the upcoming devices in the last quarter of the year.

According to DCS’s latest post, Vivo will announce the iQOO Neo 10 series and the Vivo S20 by the end of November. While the specific dates remain unknown, the brand is expected to share them soon. In his recent post, nonetheless, the tipster claimed that the Vivo S20 series could arrive on November 28, albeit the date is tentative.

The series models made recent appearances on various certification platforms, affirming their approaching arrival. Recently, the Vivo S20 Pro received its 3C certification in China, confirming that it will support 90W fast charging. One of the models will have at least a 6500mAh battery. Other features expected in the vanilla S20 and S20 Pro include a thin body profile, a flat 1.5K OLED for the vanilla and a curved display for the Pro, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip for the vanilla, and a Dimensity 9300 for the Pro, a dual cam system for the standard model (50MP + 8MP) and a triple setup for the Pro (with telephoto), a 50MP selfie, in-screen fingerprint sensor support, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro models are rumored to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The two will also feature a 1.5K flat AMOLED, a metal middle frame, 100W fast charging support, and (possibly) a 6000mAh battery. They are also expected to boot with the Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

