Vivo S20 Pro gets 90W charging support, new cert shows

The Vivo S20 Pro received its 3C certification in China, confirming that it will have support for 90W fast charging.

The series will launch this month, and Vivo is seemingly preparing it. The Vivo S20 Pro model of the lineup was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification database, which revealed its V2430A model number and charging details. According to the certification, it will offer 90W wired charging for the device, the same rating found in the recently launched Vivo X200 series of the company.

The news follows several reports about the S20 series, which was spotted on other platforms weeks ago. According to earlier reports, aside from the said charging power, the series will have at least a 6500mAh battery in one of the models.

Other features expected in the vanilla S20 and S20 Pro include a thin body profile, a flat 1.5K OLED for the vanilla and a curved display for the Pro, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip for the vanilla, and a Dimensity 9300 for the Pro, a dual cam system for the standard model (50MP + 8MP) and a triple setup for the Pro (with telephoto), a 50MP selfie, in-screen fingerprint sensor support, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage.

