Leaker: Oppo Reno 13, Vivo S20, Huawei Mate 70 series to debut this November

A reputable leaker shared the latest list of smartphones that are set to launch this month.

The last quarter of the year is expected to be a huge battle between flagship smartphones. With the arrival of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chips, more models are reportedly arriving before 2024 ends.

Now, the reputable leaker Diigital Chat Station has shared the list of the devices and series coming this month. According to the tipster, Nubia, Redmi, and iQOO have their own upcoming entries in the market, but their launch dates remain unknown. The account underscored, nonetheless, that there are now tentative schedules for other series.

As per DCS, the Oppo Reno 13 and Vivo S20 series are tentatively scheduled for November 25 and November 28, respectively. The tipster also echoed an earlier confirmation from Nubia about the November 13 debut of the Red Magic 10 Pro series. Meanwhile, although Huawei’s Richard Yu remained mum about the specific date of the Huawei Mate 70 in his recent tease, the leaker claimed that the Huawei Mate 70 series is “expected to be released around November 19,” albeit uncertain.

