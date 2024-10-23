Oppo Reno 13 Pro to offer 6.78″ curved OLED, 50MP 3x periscope telephoto, 5900mAh battery

Some key details of the Oppo Reno 13 Pro have leaked, including its 6.78″ curved OLED, 50MP 3x periscope telephoto, and 5900mAh battery.

The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to arrive soon, following the announcement of its predecessor back in June. While Oppo still has no official words about the lineup, a new leak has revealed several details of the Pro model.

According to the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro will arrive with the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 9300

6.78″ quad-curved OLED with 1.5K resolution (2780×1264px)

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging

Magnetic wireless charging support via protective case

“High” rating for dust and waterproof protection

5900mAh battery

Currently, we advise our readers to take these things with a pinch of salt. Yet, as the days go by, we expect Oppo to verify and confirm most of these details. There is also a possibility that the upcoming Reno 13 series could adopt several features of their predecessors, which offer:

Oppo Reno 12

Dimensity 8250 Star Speed ​​Edition

12GB/256GB (CN¥2700), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3000), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3000), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥3200) configurations

6.7″ FHD+ 3D Contour Quad Curved AMOLED with 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera System: 50MP main (LYT600, 1/1.95”), 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide

Front Cam: 50MP

5000mAh battery

80W fast charging

7.25mm thin

IP65 rating

Millennium Silver, Soft Peach, and Ebony Black colors

Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed ​​Edition

12GB/256GB (CN¥3400), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3700), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥4000) configurations

6.7″ FHD+ 3D Contour Quad Curved AMOLED with 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera System: 50MP main (IMX890, 1/1.56”), 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide

Front Cam: 50MP

5000mAh battery

80W fast charging

7.55mm thin

IP65 rating

Silver Fantasy Purple, Champagne Gold, and Ebony Black colors

