Vivo signals X200 global launch after series debut tease in Malaysia

It is official: the Vivo X200 series is coming to Malaysia. Vivo fans can also expect the lineup to debut in other global markets soon.

The Vivo X200 series was announced in China last month, and it should soon hit global markets. This is expected after the series was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database, Taiwan’s NCC, Malaysia’s SIRIM, India’s BIS, and Thailand’s NBTC.

To confirm this, the brand started teasing the new series in Malaysia. While the exact launch date of the phones is not mentioned, Vivo promises on the material that they will be “coming soon.”

On the downside, it seems Vivo will only release two X200 series models globally since the Vivo X200 Pro Mini is not making any appearances on any certification platforms outside China.

The global variants of the X200 and X200 Pro remain unknown, but they will likely adopt the same set of specifications their Chinese variant siblings are offering.

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro