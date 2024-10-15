Vivo X200 Series: Everything You Need To Know

Vivo has finally lifted the veil from its X200 series, officially giving the public the vanilla Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Mini, and Vivo X200 Pro.

One of the lineup’s initial highlights is the models’ design details. While all the new models still carry the same huge camera island taken from their predecessors, their back panels are given new life. Vivo has used a special light glass on the devices, allowing them to create patterns under different light conditions.

The Pro model comes in Carbon Black, Titanium Grey, Moonlight White, and Sapphire Blue color options, while the Pro Mini is available in Titanium Green, Light Pink, Plain White, and Simple Black. The standard model, meanwhile, comes with Sapphire Blue, Titanium Grey, Moonlight White and Carbon Black options.

The phones also impress in other sections, especially in their processors. All the X200, X200 Pro Mini, and X200 Pro use the newly launched Dimensity 9400 chip, which made the headlines recently due to their record-setting benchmark scores. According to the recent ranking on the AI-Benchmark platform, the X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini managed to outrank big names like the Xiaomi 14T Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro in AI tests.

In the past, Vivo also underscored the power of the X200 series in the camera department through some photo samples. While the launch has confirmed that the X200 Pro models made a downgrade in terms of their main sensor (from 1″ in X100 Pro to the current 1/1.28″), Vivo suggests that the X200 Pro’s camera can outperform its predecessor. As revealed by the company, both the X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini have a V3+ imaging chip, 22nm Sony LYT-818 main lens, and Zeiss T tech in their systems. The Pro model has also received the 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto unit taken from the X100 Ultra.

The series offers a maximum of 6000mAh battery in the Pro model, and there’s also an IP69 rating in the lineup now. The phones will hit the stores on different dates, starting on October 19. Fans get up to 16GB/1TB maximum configuration in all models, including a special 16GB/1TB Satellite Variant in the Pro model.

Here are more details about the phones:

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,799) configurations

6.31″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2640 x 1216px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5700mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Black, White, Green, and Pink colors

Vivo X200 Pro