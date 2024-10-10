Dimensity 9400-armed Vivo X200 Pro, Pro Mini outranks Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple models in AI test

A new AI-Benchmark test result shows how powerful the brand-new Dimensity 9400 chip is in the upcoming Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo Pro Mini models. According to the test, the smartphones secured scores outranking brands like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi.

Vivo is now preparing the X200 series for its October 14 launch in China. Ahead of the date, the Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo Pro Mini models were spotted being tested on the AI-Benchmark platform, where various AI-equipped models are ranked based on their AI scores.

According to the latest ranking, the yet-to-be-released Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo Pro Mini snatched the first two spots after scoring 10132 and 10095, respectively. The figures not only allowed the phones to surpass their predecessors but also outrank the biggest model names in the market, such as the Xiaomi 14T Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro.

The X200 series is confirmed to house the recently launched Dimensity 9400, which enables a variety of AI capabilities. To recall, Oppo has also teased the AI features of its Dimensity 9400-powered Find X8 model in a new teaser clip.

The news came alongside the new clip teasers shared by the company, revealing the official design of the X200 Pro and its colors. According to the most recent leak, all models will get flour configuration options, except for the X200 Pro Mini, which is only getting three. The devices will get up to 16GB of RAM, but unlike the other two models with up to 1TB of storage, the X200 Pro Mini will only be limited to 512GB.

Here is the pricing of the X200 series configurations:

Via