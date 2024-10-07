Vivo X200 series configurations, pricing leak

The configuration options of the Vivo X200 series have leaked alongside their respective price tags.

The Vivo X200 series will be announced on October 14 in China. The lineup includes the vanilla X200, X200 Pro, and the X200 Pro Mini. Ahead of the date, the brand has already revealed some details about the phones, including their official designs, camera features, and photo samples.

Now, a new leak has surfaced revealing some major details about the three models: their configurations and pricing. According to the material shared on Weibo, all models will get flour configuration options, except for the X200 Pro Mini, which is only getting three.

All models will get up to 16GB of RAM. However, unlike the other two models with up to 1TB storage, the X200 Pro Mini will only be limited to 512GB.

Here is the leaked material showing the complete configuration options and pricing of the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini:

Via