Exec shares Vivo X200 series official images, sample shots, details

Jia Jingdong, Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo, doubled down on teasing the Vivo X200 series.

The X200 lineup will be announced in China on October 14. Ahead of the date, Vivo has started sharing some of the model’s details. Now, Jingdong is back with more exciting new official materials, revealing more about the Vivo X200, X200 Pro Mini, and X200 Pro.

In his recent post on Weibo, the executive shared the official photos of the models. Unsurprisingly, all of them seem to share the same general designs, including a huge circular camera island in the back positioned in the upper center. However, unlike the vanilla X200 and X200 Pro with slight curves on the sides of their back panel, the X200 Pro Mini features a completely flat back panel, complemented by flat side frames.

Jingdong also shared some sample photos taken using the Dimensity 9400-powered devices to highlight the improved camera system of the series. Some of the details revealed about the lineup include the Vivo V3+ imaging chip, Sony LYT-818 sensor, Zeiss 200MP APO super-telephoto lens, landscape mode, 10-bit log, and a 4K 120fps slow-motion capability.

Thanks to their Dimensity 9400 chip, the devices are expected to have some AI capabilities. Aside from improved imaging, the AI tech is also said to be injected into the phones’ sections, including productivity apps and others. Other notable details shared by the VP include the X200 lineup’s Zeiss Master Color Screen, improved “silicon negative electrode” battery, OriginOS 5, and 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

