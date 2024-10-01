Vivo shares new X200 unit image, more sample camera shots

Ahead of the Vivo X200 series debut on October 14, Vivo has revealed the front design of the Vivo X200 model. The brand also shared more camera samples of the device, teasing how powerful its new system is.

We are just two weeks away from the launch of the X200 series. After the company confirmed the date, it started sharing bits of information about the phones, especially the vanilla model. Days ago, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao revealed the model’s white and blue color options.

Now, Boxiao has shared another image of the X200, which is compared to the X100 with a curved design. According to the photo, the X200 will be entirely different this time. Instead of adopting the design of its predecessor, it will instead have a flat display and flat side frames. To recall, Jia Jingdong, Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo, said that the lineup will feature flat displays to make the Android transition for iOS users easier and give them a familiar element.

Boxiao also shared more sample shows from the X200. The first image highlights the device’s powerful imaging capabilities, while the second sample underlines the X200’s telephoto macro. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9400-powered phone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 (f/1.57, 1/1.56″) main camera, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 (f/2.57, 70mm) periscope.

Via 1, 2