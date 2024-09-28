Here’s what Vivo X200 officially looks like

Vivo has finally shared the official designs of the Vivo X200 model ahead of its October 14 debut in China.

The Vivo X200 series will be announced next month in the company’s local market. The lineup is expected to feature three models: the vanilla X200, X200 Pro, and the X200 Pro Mini. Now, after confirming the launch date, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has shared the official photo of the standard X200 model in white and blue color options.

The manager notes in the post that the colors will feature their own distinctive design, and the photos confirm this. According to Boxiao, the device will sport a “microwave texture” and “water-patterned,” noting that the details will be visible when viewed from different angles and with the help of light.

“Sometimes it looks like the ocean in a storm, sometimes like silk in the sun, and sometimes like a gem with dew after rain,” the post reads.

According to leaks, the standard Vivo X200 would have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a flat 6.78″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED with narrow bezels, Vivo’s self-developed imaging chip, an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP triple camera system with a periscope telephoto unit sporting a 3x optical zoom.

The announcement follows a previous hint from Jia Jingdong, Vivo’s Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy. In a Weibo post, the executive revealed that the Vivo X200 series is specifically crafted to attract Apple users considering a switch to Android. Jingdong highlighted that the series will feature flat displays to ease iOS users’ transition by providing a familiar element. Additionally, he teased that the phones will come with customized sensors and imaging chips, a chip supporting Blue Crystal technology, Android 15-based OriginOS 5, and some AI capabilities.

