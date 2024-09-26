Exec teases Vivo X200 lineup’s Mini model

Aside from the vanilla Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, a company executive seems to have confirmed that the series will also include a Mini version.

The Vivo X200 series will be announced on October 14 in China. To build up the excitement of fans, the company is now teasing the details of the devices ahead of the event. Interestingly, Jia Jingdong, Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo, shared a recent post mentioning a “Mini” model.

This suggests that the company will be introducing three models next month, including the Vivo X200 Pro Mini.

The device is expected to have the same appearance as the vanilla X200 model, but it could adopt the internals of its Pro sibling. According to earlier reports, the Mini (Plus in some leaks) will feature a triple camera on the back. The system will reportedly be led by an unknown Sony IMX06C sensor. There are currently no official details about the component, but it is said to offer a 1/1.28″ size and f/1.57 aperture.

Digital Chat Station also previously said the X200 Pro Mini will come with a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide and a Sony IMX882 periscope, the latter offering an f/2.57 aperture and a 70mm focal length.

Aside from those details, earlier leaks shared that the model will also bring a Dimensity 9400 chipset, a 6.3″ display, a “larger silicon battery,” a 5,600mAh battery, and wireless charging support. However, DCS noted that it would lack the ultrasonic scanner and that it would instead offer the short-focus optical fingerprint sensor.

