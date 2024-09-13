Vivo X200 series to launch on October 14 in China

Vivo has finally confirmed the launch date of its highly-anticipated Vivo X200 series — October 14.

The company announced the news this week, noting that this will happen at an event in Beijing, China. While the company didn’t include the details of the phones that will be debuting, it is believed that there will be two devices in the lineup: the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro.

The announcement is much earlier than that of the phones’ predecessors, which launched in November in China last year. To this end, it could mean that the global launch of the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro could also happen earlier than expected, which means they could arrive before this year ends.

The news follows an earlier tease made by Jia Jingdong, Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo. As the executive shared in a post on Weibo, the Vivo X200 series is specifically designed to entice Apple users who are planning to switch to Android. Jingdong noted that the lineup will feature flat displays to make the Android transition for iOS users easier and give them a familiar element. Moreover, the exec teased that the phones will include customized sensors and imaging chips, a chip with support for its Blue Crystal technology, Android 15-based OriginOS 5, and some AI capabilities.

According to leaks, the standard Vivo X200 would have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a flat 6.78″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED with narrow bezels, Vivo’s self-developed imaging chip, an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP triple camera system with a periscope telephoto unit sporting a 3x optical zoom.