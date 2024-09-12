Vivo exec confirms X200 series’ approaching arrival, teases details as iPhone alternative

Jia Jingdong, Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo, has confirmed that the X200 series should arrive soon. To that end, the executive shared some of the details of the lineup, describing it as the ideal device for iPhone users planning to switch to Android.

Vivo received the Innovation Star after being selected as part of the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands List 2024. Jingdong shared the news on Weibo, enthusing about the brand’s growing fame globally. The executive suggests this gives Vivo the edge to compete in the high-end market and even lure Apple users who are now switching to Android.

According to Jingdong, despite the launch of the new Apple iPhone 16 series, the Vivo X200 lineup can still draw attention in its release. The VP shared that the brand’s upcoming devices “will be one of the most noteworthy straight-panel flagships” that will debut before 2024 ends.

Jingdong’s post confirms that the X200 series will employ flat displays to make iPhone users who are now accustomed to such screens more comfortable with their switch. Moreover, the exec teased that the phones will include customized sensors and imaging chips, a chip with support for its Blue Crystal technology, Android 15-based OriginOS 5, and some AI capabilities.

According to leaks, the standard Vivo X200 would have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a flat 6.78″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED with narrow bezels, Vivo’s self-developed imaging chip, an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP triple camera system with a periscope telephoto unit sporting a 3x optical zoom.

