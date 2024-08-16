Oct/Nov Debuts: Vivo X200, Oppo Find X8, Xiaomi 15, OnePlus 13, iQOO13, Realme GT7 Pro, Redmi K80 series

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station provided the list of smartphone series that have been “confirmed” to launch from October to November this year. According to the tipster, it includes the phones from Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi, Honor, and Huawei.

It is no secret that various giant smartphone brands are preparing their respective flagship releases this year. As the fourth quarter approaches, the companies are expected to launch their own creations. According to DCS, several lineups are now scheduled to debut from October to November.

Specifically, the tipster claimed that the list includes the Xiaomi 15, Vivo X200, Oppo Find X8, OnePlus 13, iQOO13, Realme GT7 Pro, and Redmi K80 series. This echoes earlier rumors and reports about the phones, including the Xiaomi 15, which is set to be the first series to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip in October. According to another leak, on the other hand, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro would be the first phones to use the Dimensity 9400 and will debut in October as well.

As per DCS, Huawei and Honor will also join the “melee.” The brands reportedly have tentatively scheduled their new device debuts in November, with Honor announcing the Magic 7 series. The account did not mention any specific models or series for Huawei, but based on recent reports, one of them could be the highly–anticipated Huawei trifold smartphone.

