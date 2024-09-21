Vivo X200+ reportedly getting new Sony IMX06C main sensor in triple rear camera system

Details of Vivo X200 Plus’ camera system have leaked, and it is reportedly getting a new unannounced Sony IMX06C sensor for its main camera.

The Vivo X200 series will launch in China on October 14. In addition to the highly anticipated Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models, the lineup is said to include the Plus variant (or Mini). Now, ahead of the series debut, the details of the Plus model have leaked.

According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X200 Plus will feature a triple camera on the back. As per the leaker, the system will be led by an unknown Sony IMX06C sensor. There are currently no official details about the component, but it is said to offer a 1/1.28″ size and f/1.57 aperture.

The account also shared that the Vivo X200 Plus will come with a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide and a Sony IMX882 periscope, with the latter offering an f/2.57 aperture and a 70mm focal length.

Aside from those details, earlier leaks shared that the model will also bring a Dimensity 9400 chipset, a 6.3″ display, a “larger silicon battery,” a 5,600mAh battery, and wireless charging support. However, DCS noted that it would lack the ultrasonic scanner and that it would instead offer the short-focus optical fingerprint sensor.

