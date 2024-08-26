Vivo X200+, AKA X200 Mini, appears on IMEI

Despite Vivo’s efforts to keep the X200 series secret, the Vivo X200+, another model in the lineup, was recently spotted on IMEI.

The Vivo X200+ is the rumored X200 Mini, which has been making the headlines recently. The device was spotted by folks at Gizmochina on IMEI.

Interestingly, according to the discovery, Vivo tried to change the model numbers of the devices in the X200 series, indicating its intention to confuse tipsters and prevent leaks. Despite this, the appearance of the monickers in the listing is enough to conclude that the series will have three models: the vanilla X200, X200 Plus, and X200 Pro.

According to a recent leak by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X200 Plus will offer a Dimensity 9400 chipset, a 6.3″ display, a “larger silicon battery,” a 22nm Sony main camera, and a 3X periscope telephoto lens.

Other leaks say that the phone will also have up to a 5,600mAh battery, a 1.5K 2K display, and wireless charging support. However, DCS noted that it would lack the ultrasonic scanner and that it would instead offer the short-focus optical fingerprint sensor.

The phone is expected to adopt many of the features of the vanilla X200 model. Details of the phone leaked in the past include its design with a huge circular camera island in the back, flat display, and triple 50MP rear camera system.

