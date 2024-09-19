X200 gets 10x zoom, better telephoto; Vivo shares first device shot sample

Vivo revealed some of the camera details of the Vivo X200, including its 10x zoom and improved telephoto. The company also shared a sample shot of the device to give fans an idea about the phone’s camera performance.

The Vivo X200 series will launch on October 14 in China. In preparation for this, the company has begun teasing the phone, especially the vanilla X200 model.

In its recent post on Weibo, the company suggested that the X200’s camera is armed with a better telephoto component, noting that its strength is “beyond words.” The brand also revealed that the camera system has a 10x zoom, although it is not clarified if it is optical or not.

To prove the X200’s camera prowess, Vivo shared a sample shot taken using the device. Despite being posted on Weibo and experiencing compression, the photo still looks spectacular in terms of details and color.

Amid curiosity about the X200’s camera system, tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the Dimensity 9400-powered phone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 (f/1.57, 1/1.56″) main camera, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 (f/2.57, 70mm) periscope.

The news follows an earlier tease made by Jia Jingdong, Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo. As the executive shared in a post on Weibo, the Vivo X200 series is specifically designed to entice Apple users who are planning to switch to Android. Jingdong noted that the lineup will feature flat displays to make the Android transition for iOS users easier and give them a familiar element. Moreover, the exec teased that the phones will include customized sensors and imaging chips, a chip with support for its Blue Crystal technology, Android 15-based OriginOS 5, and some AI capabilities.