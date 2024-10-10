New clips reveal Vivo X200 Pro’s official design; Leaked images show X200 Pro Mini in the wild

Vivo showcases its upcoming Vivo X200 Pro in new clips, which confirm its design and colors. Several leaks on social media have also revealed some photos of the actual unit of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini.

The brand will make an important announcement on October 14 in China, where it will launch the Vivo X200, X200 Pro Mini, and X200 Pro. As the date approaches, Vivo tries to double down on its effort to excite fans.

This week, the brand released two clips featuring the Pro model of the lineup, which was confirmed to have a huge circular camera island on the back. The module is surrounded by a shiny metal ring placed on its back panel with slight curves on all sides. The front of the phone boasts a micro quad-curved display, which seems to have equally thin bezels on all four sides. Ultimately, the clips confirm the color options for the Vivo X200 Pro: white, blue, black, and silver/titanium.

Aside from the official materials from the brand, tipsters on Weibo also shared some hands-on images of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini model. The phone also has the same designs as its X200 siblings in the series, but unlike the vanilla X200 and X200 Pro with slight curves on the sides of their back panel, the X200 Pro Mini features a completely flat back panel, complemented by flat side frames. According to the images, the model will be available in white, blue, black, and silver/titanium color options.

