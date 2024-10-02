Leaked marketing materials confirm Vivo X200 series color options, designs

A freshly leaked set of marketing materials has revealed the official colors of the Vivo X200 series. Additionally, the images show the official designs of the devices, which are all unsurprisingly identical.

The Vivo X200 series will be announced on October 14 in China. Ahead of the date, the company is already teasing the series, especially the vanilla model. Aside from the brand itself, leakers are also sharing some interesting details.

The latest leak shows the marketing materials of the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and a new X200 Pro Mini. The materials came from listings on JD.com but were taken down immediately.

The posters show that all three models will employ the same design details, including a huge circular camera island with the Zeiss branding on the back. The images also affirm earlier reports that the phone’s side and display will be flat, which is a huge change from the X100’s current curved design.

The main highlight of the leak is the colors of the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. According to the respective posters for each model, the vanilla and Pro models will have white, blue, black, and silver/titanium color options. The Pro Mini, on the other hand, will come in white, black, pink, and green.

The news follows earlier teases of the X200 from Vivo itself, with Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao sharing some photo samples taken using the standard X200 model. The image highlights the device’s powerful imaging capabilities and telephoto macro. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9400-powered phone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 (f/1.57, 1/1.56″) main camera, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 (f/2.57, 70mm) periscope.

