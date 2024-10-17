Vivo X200 series reportedly coming to India in late November or early December

Industry insiders claim that the Vivo X200 series will be announced in India in late November or early December.

The Vivo X200 is finally official in China. The brand announced the vanilla Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Mini, and Vivo X200 Pro a few days ago locally, and a new report claims that it would soon make its Indian debut.

All three models are suggested to be launched in India, although their exact announcement date was not mentioned.

The Indian variants of the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Mini, and Vivo X200 Pro could borrow the same set of specs from their Chinese siblings, including the same price tag ranges. To recall, here are the specifications and configurations of the three models:

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,799) configurations

6.31″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2640 x 1216px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5700mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Black, White, Green, and Pink colors

Vivo X200 Pro

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,999), 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,499), and 16GB/1TB (Satellite Version, CN¥6,799) configurations

6.78″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″) with PDAF, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, and macro + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6000mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

