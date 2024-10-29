iQOO Neo 10 series reportedly launching in November

It seems Vivo is already set to present the iQOO Neo 10 series next month.

While we are still waiting for the launch of the iQOO 13, it is believed that Vivo is also working on the debut of its iQOO Neo 10 series. The lineup includes the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro, which have made headlines in the past.

Now, the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared in a recent post that the company could actually be planning to announce the models soon. In a reply to another user on Weibo, the tipster revealed that the “current schedule” for the release of the iQOO Neo 10 series is November. This is somehow expected as the iQOO Neo 9 series made its market entrance in December last year.

According to past reports, the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro models will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. Aside from that, the two will feature a 1.5K flat AMOLED, a metal middle frame, 100W fast charging support, and (possibly) a 6000mAh battery. They are also expected to boot with the Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

