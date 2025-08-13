iQOO Z10 Lite 4G arrives as rebadged Vivo Y400 4G

Vivo unveiled the iQOO Z10 Lite 4G in Russia, but it is not entirely a new model.

In June, Vivo introduced the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G in India. Now, its 4G sibling has finally arrived in Russia.

The new iQOO model, nonetheless, is the same as the Vivo Y400 4G device we welcomed in Indonesia last month. In addition to its design, the phone also adopted the same set of specs as its Vivo counterpart, including its chip, battery, charging speed, and more.

The 4G smartphone is available in Taiga Green and Glacier White colorways. Its configurations, meanwhile, are limited to 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Prices, however, remain unavailable. It is yet to be announced whether the same device will arrive in other markets as either the iQOO Z10 Lite 4G or the Vivo Y400 4G.

Here are more details about the iQOO smartphone:

Snapdragon 685

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB

6.67” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1800nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 2MP depth

8MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

44W charging

Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Purple Twilight and Tropical Green

Taiga Green and Glacier White

Source