iQOO Z10 Turbo+ debuts with 8000mAh battery, Dimensity 9400+

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ has finally arrived to offer fans an impressive chipset and a gigantic battery.

Vivo officially unveiled the new Z10 Turbo model after several leaks and teasers. It joins the Z10x, Z10 Turbo, and Z10 Turbo Pro models, and just like its earlier siblings, it comes with a handful of flagship-level specifications. It includes its Dimensity 9400+ chip, a huge 8000mAh battery, a 144Hz AMOLED, and a 50MP main camera with OIS.

The phone is available in Polar Gray, White Sea Clouds, and Desert. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB, priced at CN¥2,299, CN¥2,699, CN¥2,499, and CN¥2,999, respectively. There is still no news on whether the device will be offered outside China.

Here are more details about the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ model:

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+

LPDDR5X Ultra RAM

UFS4.1 storage

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB

6.78” 2800x1260px144Hz AMOLED with under-screen optical fingerprint

50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

16MP selfie camera

8000mAh battery

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

Polar Gray, White Sea Clouds, and Desert

Source